Ballarat runner Ben Mornane has taken out the under-20s event at the ninth round of Athletics Victoria's XCR series, winning the 5km event in 15 minutes and 10 seconds.
The ninth round is the road races at Burnley in Melbourne. Seniors take to the half-marathon course, the longest event of the season.
All juniors competed across the 5km distance, with Mornane winning a thrilling head bob on the line to win on the same time as Izak Bibile from Box Hill and Marlgun Wagner from Melbourne University. Ballarat teammate Joshua Johnston was just two seconds behind Mornane.
The under-14 boys also had a strong day winning the teams event. Tom Goodson, Luke Irvin, Lachlan Anderson and Jacob Cheeseman all finished within the top 10 of overall results, giving Ballarat the teams title.
In the seniors, 13 Ballarat athletes took on the half-marathon, with Will Ford jumping out of the blocks to finish 10th. Ben Stevens and Ben Ludbrook finished inside the top 50, but the only female competitor, in Sara Tucker, was unable to finish.
The men's Premier Division continued a rise up the ranks with another third-placed team effort. The men's Division 4 team also continued their terrific season with a first placing overall which puts them firmly in the mix for a division title. The men's 50+ was third.
The final round of the season is on September 16 with the Tan Track Relays.
