The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Ben Mornane wins under-20s at XCR series round 9

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat runner Ben Mornane has taken out the under-20s event at the ninth round of Athletics Victoria's XCR series, winning the 5km event in 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.