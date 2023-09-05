Get set for a thrilling Central Highlands Netball League count on Wednesday night, when the league crowns its best and fairest player of the season.
It's been truly one of the most competitive seasons in memory, with every team getting at least one win and only Learmonth finding themselves out on top of the ladder without a defeat.
And it's Learmonth where you have to start when you're looking for a favourite, with star wing attack Shianne Milera consistently among the best players throughout the season.
With Learmonth almost certain to pick up the three votes in most games, it will be hard to look past the star mid-court player.
Last season's winner Kate Omeara from Rokewood-Corindhap is another likely to poll well again. The Grasshoppers finished the season in second position, with centre court Omeara always among the thick of the action.
Daylesford had a big start to the season and Peta Fay, who has played at both goal shooter and goal keeper at various times throughout the year, was a big part of the club's early season form.
The goals dried up somewhat for the Bulldogs in the second half of the year, but they won plenty of games and could easily poll a lot of votes.
IN THE NEWS:
Springbank goal attack Sharni Mahar could also pick up some votes, but the Tigers seem more evenly spread across the court with plenty in the running.
The top four sides look to be the best placed to pick up the majority of three vote performances in their matches and the winner look likely to come from one of those sides.
Beaufort's Alan Roberts and Eliza Christian should scores some votes, while Kara Stephens could be among the votes for Newlyn.
The Central Highlands Netball League best and fairest will be crowned on Wednesday night alongside the CHFL football award.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.