Ballarat Miners rising star Ned Renfree has been selected in the Australian team to compete at the FIBA Oceania Championships which will be held in Port Moresby from October 2-7.
Renfree has had an outstanding season both in football and basketball, but it's basketball where he has really shone out, joining the Miners senior squad at various times throughout the season as well as representing the state at national championship level.
The Oceania Championships are seen as one of the major stepping stones for international competition with Australia the reigning title holders from the last event which was held in 2019 in New Caledonia.
That team was highlighted by current Australian Boomers and Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey, who was named in that competition's All-Star 5. Both Australian teams - boys and girls - defeated New Zealand in the finals to take gold.
Renfree is one of just two Victorians selected in the boys team alongside Melbourne Tigers star Jack Whitbourn.
The 186cm shooting guard was a member of the silver-medal winning Victorian team at the under-18 national championships earlier this year. Throughout that tournament, he averaged 16 points per game, five rebounds and shot at 49 per cent from the field.
In the semi-final against Queensland South Renfree had a MVP game with 35 points and nine rebounds.
This year's edition of the tournament will serve as the first step in the qualification process to the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. The top two finishers will earn automatic qualifying to the 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Championship.
