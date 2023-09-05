The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Miner Ned Renfree named basketball world champs squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Miners rising star Ned Renfree has been selected in the Australian team to compete at the FIBA Oceania Championships which will be held in Port Moresby from October 2-7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.