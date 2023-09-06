Poker machine spending across Ballarat has jumped to its highest level this year, but gambling experts warn it is just the tip of the impact that gambling has in the community, and, in particular, schools.
According to figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, poker machine players in Ballarat spent $5,317,736.54 in July - the equivalent of $171,539.87 a day.
That figure was the biggest pokies spend in any area outside metropolitan Melbourne except the Mornington Peninsula and Geelong.
Shared out, the total Ballarat July pokies spend is the equivalent of about $45 for every man, woman and child in the Ballarat local government area.
And it means that, already this year, $35,842,108 has been spent on poker machines in Ballarat.
Cafs Gamblers Help venue support and community engagement officer Linda Borner said poker machines were just one of many forms of gambling with the potential to cause harm.
"Even though the number of losses continues to increase, and we are always busy, it hasn't necessarily yet translated to a spike of people seeking help," Ms Borner said.
"Low to moderate risk is still harmful, and that's where most of the harm is experienced."
Ms Borner said gambling harm was not just financial loss, but any negative consequence experienced as a result of gambling.
"Money lost is not the sole issue; it could be strain on family relationships, stress and anxiety that have a flow-on effect on your life. If you are spending more time or money than you can afford you are experiencing gambling harm."
The organisation has seen an increase in people struggling to control online gambling, including teenagers.
"Those (loss) figures don't take into account online gambling which we are absolutely seeing a rise in because it's super accessible," she said.
"There is a saturation of ads, we are all exposed and it is constant exposure."
Cafs has seen a rise in the number of schools asking them to deliver their 'Be Ahead of the Game' gambling harm awareness program to students, which is also available to other community groups and organisations.
"Gambling can affect people from all walks of life and in different ways - it doesn't discriminate," she said.
"There's a lot of stigma out there about gambling (problems) and the more we talk about it the more we can break down that stigma."
Cafs offers free and confidential support for those with gambling problems including personal, financial and therapeutic counselling.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
