Seven months ago, some of Ballarat's brightest up and coming fashion design students could barely thread a sewing machine.
Now they've held their first fashion parade with their creations on show to an audience of friends, family and fashion lovers.
Students completing the VET Certificate II in Applied Fashion Design and Technology course have woven together fabrics, colours and designs to craft outfits that express their own style and individuality, and at the same time have experienced a taste of life working in the fashion industry.
At Ballarat Christian College, where the 14 first year students and five second year students from schools around the region have come weekly for classes, the day of the fashion parade was full of nerves, last minute tweaks and final success on the runway.
Fashion designer Jo Hall of Jo & Co. Clothing has taught the students the ins and outs of fashion design and the fashion world.
"We should aim to wear clothes that are more than just functional, they should excite us and make us smile in a tumultuous time, where it is more important than ever before, to celebrate the simpler joys of life," Ms Hall said.
"It's time we enjoyed dressing up again. Every day should be celebrated as a special occasion."
The students have worked all year to design, sew, measure, tailor, cut and sort through fabrics to create the garments on show in their parade.
"These emerging designers have been experimenting with discovering their own unique design identity. This process can take decades for many designers to achieve and some a lifetime," said fashion parade MC Elly Krieg.
The student work had a strong emphasis on sustainability, with many outfits designed from unwanted fabric, bed shoots, doona covers and pillow cases.
The fashion show was about more than the garments, with students also turning their hands to styling existing outfits, creating bags from donated materials and op shop treasures, and upcycling wedding dresses found in op shops.
