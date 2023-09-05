The Courier
Ballarat police impound woman's car

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:23pm
A woman has had her car impounded and will be required to go to court after she was caught allegedly driving whilst disqualified in Alfredton.

