A woman has had her car impounded and will be required to go to court after she was caught allegedly driving whilst disqualified in Alfredton.
The 29-year-old was intercepted by Ballarat Highway Patrol officers in Alfredton on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said she also allegedly later tested positive "for an illicit substance."
"Her vehicle was immediately impounded at a cost of $1425 and she was released pending summons to attend court at a later date," police said.
"This is another reminder that we are out on the roads detecting and intercepting impaired drivers and removing them and their cars from the road."
