Last year's winner Gold Trip is among 17 nominations from the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable for this year's Melbourne Cup.
Gold Trip is joined by a host of the stable's star gallopers, which are among the 132 nominations for the race on the first Tuesday in November.
Other returning stars from last year's Cup campaign include last year's Turnbull Stakes winner Smokin' Romans, highly-rated pair High Emocean and and Group 1 winner Affaire A Suivre.
The vast majority of the Maher and Eustace nominations are from imported gallopers, with only Promises Kept and Right You Are locally bred.
Maher and Eustace won't be the only Ballarat-based trainers to have runners set for the Melbourne Cup, with Dan O'Sullivan's four-year-old Berkerley Square, which has already had two runs back this campaign for a fourth and a third, and Robert Hickmott's Group 3 winner Highland Jakk, also in the early nominations for the race.
Affaire A Suivre (NZ) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Ashrun (FR) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Berkeley Square (Dan O'Sullivan)
Convener (FR) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Dillian (IRE) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Duke De Sessa (IRE) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Floating Artist (GB) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Future History (GB) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Gold Trip (FR) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
High Emocean (NZ) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Highland Jakk (NZ) (Robert Hickmott)
Interpretation (IRE) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Lionel (GB) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Mr Buster (IRE) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Promises Kept (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Right You Are (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Smokin' Romans (NZ) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
United Nations (IRE) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
Verona (NZ) (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace)
