Child abuse material depicting girls under 10 found on Ballarat man's phone

By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 5:00am
More than 100 files containing child sex abuse material involving girls under the age of 10 were found on a man's phone after a search warrant.

