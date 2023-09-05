More than 100 files containing child sex abuse material involving girls under the age of 10 were found on a man's phone after a search warrant.
Christopher Corrigan, 40, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the possession of child pornography.
The charges came after a search warrant to Corrigan's Ballarat address on June 30, 2020, during which his Samsung phone was seized by police.
A search of the phone found 126 files of material defined as child abuse material.
The files - photos and animations - depicted girls under the age of 10 performing sexual acts, though there were no charges for videos.
At Tuesday's hearing, Corrigan's lawyer told the court Corrigan now lives a "primitive" off the grid lifestyle in an area near Wangaratta.
IN THE NEWS
The lawyer said Corrigan was willing to participate in any court-ordered behavioural programs, and was waiting for the results of a psychological report.
Once sentenced, Corrigan will be placed on the sex offenders registry for a mandatory eight years.
The matter was adjourned until November 20 for sentencing.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up to breaking news alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.