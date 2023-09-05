A Sebastopol man caught with "large bags" of cannabis scattered around the house told police it wasn't his when arrested.
Dylan Lemmon, 30, pleaded guilty to cannabis trafficking charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court following a morning police raid at a Wendouree property he was staying at in May.
Police searched the property about 8.45am on May 29, with Lemmon at home at the time of the raid.
During the search of the property, police found several sandwich bags full of cannabis, digital scales and a cup covered in a fine green powder.
An exact amount of cannabis found on the property was not given.
Police also found a sandwich containing crushed green pills, believed to be ecstasy.
Lemmon was arrested and taken to the Ballarat police station, where he allowed police to look through his phone, claiming he had "nothing to hide".
Police found evidence of drug trafficking in text messages on the phone, as well as photographs of bags of cannabis.
Lemmon told police the bags of drugs were not his, only admitting to occasionally opening the bags to smell the quality of the cannabis.
He told police occasionally people would come to the property and drop off money on the kitchen table in exchange for drugs, but said he had never handled any cash himself.
Lemmon was given a $1500 fine and sentenced to a community corrections order.
