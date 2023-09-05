The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Tony Abbott visits Ballarat to speak on Voice to Parliament referendum

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Tony Abbott visited Ballarat for the first time since 2017, on Tuesday, September 5. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Former prime minister Tony Abbott visited Ballarat for the first time since 2017, on Tuesday, September 5. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Liberal politicians have brought in the big guns to mobilise opposition to the Voice to Parliament in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.