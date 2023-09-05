Liberal politicians have brought in the big guns to mobilise opposition to the Voice to Parliament in Ballarat.
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott accepted an invitation to the city on Tuesday to tap into an "undercurrent of frustration" local Liberal MPs say is not getting the attention it deserves as the "Yes" campaign intensifies in the lead up to the October referendum.
Mr Abbott was the guest of honour at a ticketed event at Ballarat Yacht Club on Tuesday, September 5, organised by Victorian upper house MPs Bev McArthur and Joe McCracken.
About 100 people were expected to attend the q&a-style event, named simply 'Tony Abbott in Ballarat'.
Speaking exclusively to The Courier on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Abbott called the Voice "un-Australian" and said he "want[ed] people to feel that it's ok to say 'no' ".
In his first visit to Ballarat since the 2017 unveiling of his Botanical Gardens bust, the Advance Australia advisory board member said he had not had the opportunity to gauge how the majority of Ballarat felt about the Voice but his "impression from just being around the place generally" was that "the more people learn of the Voice, the less impressed they are".
Mr Abbott confirmed he had not met with any of Ballarat's Indigenous leaders, nor had plans to, but emphasised his support of the "heroic" Indigenous federal parliamentarian Jacinta Price and former politician Warren Mundine for leading the "mum's and dad's little people's campaign" for the "no" vote.
"With all the weight of money and establishment opinion for 'yes' - it's important people get exposed to 'no'," he said.
"Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine are doing a wonderful job leading the campaign - I'm keen to do as much as I can.
"I think the little people and the mums and dads - they deserve their voice, and I'll do my best to provide it."
Ms McArthur said there was no one more suited to speaking to "sensible people in the country" than Mr Abbott.
"He's one of our greatest leaders that the party's ever had, and Ballarat's a very important historical place and there's no better person to come to Ballarat to talk about the Voice than the former prime minister who relishes history and Ballarat's a fabulous historical venue," she said.
Mr McCracken hoped the visit would make Ballarat residents less "afraid" to speak out against the Voice because of "societal pressure" to vote "yes".
"There's an undercurrent of frustration by being constantly told, 'you have to do this' - you're guilted into saying 'yes'," Mr McCracken said.
"It's sort of like, 'don't talk about it' sort of thing, just quietly do it - whereas you should be able at least be open and free and talk about it without being afraid of being ridiculed."
The yacht club event is believed to be Ballarat's first official "no" campaign event.
Labor MP Catherine King launched her "yes" campaign in February, followed by Ballarat Trades Hall in July and Hepburn Shire in August.
The Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BADAC) is conducting a survey of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members to inform its stance.
The City of Ballarat is yet to announce a position on the Voice, and Mr McCracken said it would be inappropriate to do so.
"If any council spends ratepayers' money on supporting one side or another - they don't have a mandate to do that," he said.
"If every road is perfect, if every footpath doesn't have a crack in it, well then maybe you might consider it but until that's the case, stick to what you should be doing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Visit The Courier's Voice to Parliament site, with all the facts you need to make an informed decision on October 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.