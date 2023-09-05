The Courier
Mount Franklin man bailed over Daylesford alleged armed-robbery

Updated September 6 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:15am
A man has been charged and bailed over an attempted armed robbery in Daylesford. Picture supplied.
A man charged with one count of attempted armed robbery has faced Ballarat Magistrates' Court, after an incident at a Daylesford bakery in May.

