A man charged with one count of attempted armed robbery has faced Ballarat Magistrates' Court, after an incident at a Daylesford bakery in May.
The 50-year-old from Mount Franklin has been bailed to reappear on September 21 for a committal mention.
It was alleged two female staff at the town's Bakers Delight store had edged weapons held to their bodies at 2.50pm on May 11.
The offender fled the scene before police arrived.
No one was physically injured in the incident.
The shop and surrounding area in Parks Lane were closed off for several hours afterwards while police investigated.
