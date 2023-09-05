A vintage Kombi van was destroyed in a fire in Wendouree on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Ring Road, west of Learmonth Road, about 8.20am.
The 1975 model vehicle was fully alight when firefighters arrived.
It's understood no one was injured, and the vehicle's driver was able to escape.
Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, with both lanes of Ring Road closed while the scene was cleared up.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it's understood it began at the rear of the vehicle - police at the scene said it may have been a mechanical issue with the fuel line.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.