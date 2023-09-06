Jacob Hopper has moved plenty of times in his life, from his home town Leeton in the New South Wales Riverina, to Western Sydney and now to Richmond, but St Patrick's College in Ballarat is a place that he will always call home.
The Tigers star returned to the school where he famously led the football team to a sixth consecutive Herald-Sun Shield victory in 2015 this week as guest speaker at the John James Medal, for the school's best and fairest this football season.
"It's an exciting night at the school," he said. "It's a night to celebrate the year that has been for the school.
"I've got Mum and Dad back here now, so it's nice to have a physical connection to the school. I'm really excited about seeing a lot of people I've known for many years.
"That's the thing with St Pat's, it's the connections you make, people you form relationships, I'm excited to see everyone again.
"I'm always watching the school, you always want to see them doing really well, you always root for the school you went to.
"In the AFL, there's always that locker room banter about who's going well, and there's always a bit of rivalry on the field about which school you went to. It's always good fun to play with or against someone you went to school with."
The 26-year-old, who already has 130 AFL games to his credit, joined Richmond this season as part of a complicated trade which also saw former GWS Giants teammate Tim Taranto join the Tigers as well.
"We've obviously played a lot of footy together, I love playing with him, so it was really appealing for me to come and play together with him," Hopper said.
"We've signed on for a lot of years, so we're really confident we know what we can and be a big part of where the club is headed to.
By his own admission, Hopper had an up-and-down season which was dogged by injury.
"I think I see it as a year of growth, there was a lot of change at the club this year, we also had a lot of injury, even myself, I missed a lot more games with injury than I would have liked as well, but that's footy sometimes.
"It's a great club with great people, and even though it wasn't the year we hoped for, we know we've got the pieces, we've got the people and we're excited about what is going forward."
Just months after Hopper's arrival at the Tigers, coach Damien Hardwick resigned, and has now taken up the senior coaching role at the Gold Coast.
Hopper said he had enjoyed working with interim coach Andrew McQualter, who he said would make a great mentor for the team going forward as it transitions from its premiership era.
"It's been a pretty open process, but right now we're not too sure about which way things will go," he said.
"I do know that we all absolutely loved have 'Minnie' as our coach, he was fantastic. He grew into the role as well. It's always a tricky situation to get thrown into. He wouldn't have anticipated it, but he handled it like a pro and was unreal at it."
Just nine players from Richmond's 2017 premiership remain at the club, the latest two to go are Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt who both retired at the end of the season.
"The aim is always to keep on winning, yes we've lost some pillars of the football club, it's not the Tigers of old, but it's a new injection, whether it's Tim or I, or the new injection of players coming through, it looks different, but we know fundamentally it's about being a Richmond person, representing the club and guernsey."
And while the Tigers have missed out on the AFL finals and the Giants will meet St Kilda in Saturday's elimination final at the MCG, Hopper says he will be barracking for his former team at the weekend.
"I've got a lot of great mates there and lot of connections, so it's exciting to see them give themselves every chance, who knows what's going to happen?" he said.
"But I know a lot of the boys and I'm really close with them as well, and (coach) Adam Kingsley as well, I'm rapt to see how he's had an immediate impact, it's exciting for them."
