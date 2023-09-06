The Courier
Richmond AFL star Jacob Hopper speaks at St Patrick's College Ballarat

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 6 2023 - 11:00am
Jacob Hopper has moved plenty of times in his life, from his home town Leeton in the New South Wales Riverina, to Western Sydney and now to Richmond, but St Patrick's College in Ballarat is a place that he will always call home.

