The Couriersport
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL star Matt Crouch stays at Adelaide after signing a two-year deal

Updated September 6 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After dominating the final third of the season, former Beaufort footballer Matt Crouch has signed a new deal with the Adelaide Crows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.