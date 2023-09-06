After dominating the final third of the season, former Beaufort footballer Matt Crouch has signed a new deal with the Adelaide Crows.
The 2017 best and fairest played the final six AFL games of the season after strong form in the SANFL.
In those games, the 28-year-old averaged 29 disposals (12 contested), seven clearances and five tackles, and finished second in Showdown Medal voting in the Round 20 win over Port Adelaide.
Crouch said he was encouraged by what the team could achieve in coming years and excited to be part of it.
"Adelaide is home and I love the footy club so I'm really pleased to be sticking around for the next two years," Crouch said.
"The direction the team is heading in and the relationships I've got with my teammates is really strong so I'm excited by what the future holds."
