August saw a very wide range of changes in the natural world. This is the case every year, but the changes in less than five weeks are remarkable and worth mentioning.
At the start of August we had ploughshare wattle, hop wattle and golden wattle in bloom, but by the end of the month there were a dozen wattles out, including those three.
As far as wildflowers are concerned, early Nancies, yellow stars, and the first golden bush-peas and bushy parrot-peas appeared.
Bracken has put up new shoots during August, replacing dead fronds and spreading into new places.
Weed growth included chickweeds and onion-grass flowering, as well as Spanish heath, with its white flowers prominent on many roadsides. Gardeners will have noticed the rapid growth of exotic grasses during August.
The spread of pine pollen commenced in the first week of the month, and continues still. New leaves of weeping willows started to appear.
In the insect world, the first blowflies, mosquitoes and bees appeared on August's milder sunny days, but no butterflies were reported.
Bird changes included the singing of blackbirds and yellow-faced honeyeaters, along with the calling of little grassbirds. August saw the arrival of fan-tailed cuckoo, great crested grebe,
Latham's snipe, reed warbler, black-faced cuckoo-shrike and olive-backed oriole, all of them welcome after their winter absence.
Magpies were building nests, swooping, and singing in the moonlight, as they always do in August.
None of the numerous "late winter" items above were obvious when August commenced.
Lal Lal was the location of last month's Field Naturalists' Club of Ballarat outing.
A few plants of interest included cut-leaf daisy and blanket fern near the iron mine, and anchor-plant near the falls.
The cut-leaf daisy is widespread but rather uncommon in the Ballarat district. Just a few mauve flowers were found in early August, before the main flush of flowering later in spring.
The blanket fern is a small species, found growing in crevices in old rock walls made during the era of the iron mine.
The anchor plants are of special interest here, being known at the site for 150 years or more. Anchor-plants are rare state-wide, so their continued existence at Lal Lal is of special interest.
23 specimens were counted. They are old plants, but we have no way of knowing whether any of today's plants were seen by the botanists of the 1870s.
There is no indication of recent regeneration, nor have any young anchor plants planted in the 1970s survived. The current old plants are certainly much older than 60 years.
Why are there only two swans around Lake Wendouree with cygnets this year? There are usually heaps. J.H., Delacombe.
Swans are slightly later breeding this year, but more cygnets will appear within the next few weeks. The normal arrival time of the first broods is late August or early September but many years ago the first brood did not appear until the first week of October.
In a normal year there are quite a few broods by the time October comes.
The number of broods hatched varies from year to year. An average over recent years is about 20 broods per year.
There are records of fewer than ten broods of cygnets in a year, and - in contrast - more than 40. The number is very variable and has always bounced back after a low year.
It is still too early in the season to be concerned about low numbers.
