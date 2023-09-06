The Courier
Wendouree post office visitors escape injury from fallen tree

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 11:00am
The tree was at the rear of the post office. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The tree was at the rear of the post office. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Pedestrians were lucky to escape injury when a large tree collapsed onto a footpath at a busy Wendouree intersection on Wednesday morning.

