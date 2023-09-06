Pedestrians were lucky to escape injury when a large tree collapsed onto a footpath at a busy Wendouree intersection on Wednesday morning.
Strong winds are believed to have caused half a eucalyptus tree, near the corner of Forrest and Howitt streets, to fall just after 9am.
Branches were strewn onto the road, with the heavy trunk falling across a car park.
Contractors were working at the site at the time, but it's unknown if their activities contributed to the incident - branches were seen resting on their earthworking machinery.
There were unconfirmed reports a contractor pushed a pedestrian out of the way to prevent the tree hitting them as they walked by.
Contractors were chainsawing the fallen tree to clear the footpath by 10.30am.
A City of Ballarat spokesperson confirmed the tree was on private land.
Council contractors attended after it fell to assist in the clean up.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.