Drivers unsure about what their car can legally tow can find out this weekend with a Tow Right information day at Bunnings Delacombe.
Spring has sprung, clearing away has begun - and on top of that, school holidays get going on September 15.
Ahead of an expected glut in caravan and trailer activity, Ballarat police have organised a drop-in session at the Glenelg Highway carpark between 10am and 3pm Saturday.
"Of course the focus will be on caravans," Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan said.
"But it's also a chance to check the towing of horse floats and trailers.
"We are asking people to try and avoid bringing in their caravans and so on if possible. Try and take photos and other information with you if you can."
Weigh Station - a private towing-check service - will also be there on the day.
The company is able to travel to clients and check the correct weights of vehicles, trailers and towing equipment.
"They're donating their time on Saturday to come and help inform drivers about compliance," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
"It's informal, low-key and a good thing to do before people go off on school holidays.
"You also need to check you have the right chains on your vehicle and the right kind of mirrors."
"It's better to get any issues or questions sorted now rather than have an accident.
"Most people only pull their trailers out occasionally.
"This session will also look at where the weight should be put on a trailer or caravan to avoid fishtailing, flipping over or worse."
Tow Right follows a similar session before Easter prompted by a series of Western Freeway incidents in 2022 and 2023.
They included the roll-over of a caravan at Pykes Creek Reservoir where a cat went missing - and an incident where a Ford ute burnt out its clutch at Pentland Hills, trying to carry the weight of 10 trailers.
A Tow Right day is expected to be held in Bacchus Marsh in November.
