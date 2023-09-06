Less than two months before Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme is scheduled to start, the locations of Ballarat's deposit sites have not yet been finalised.
The state's first container collection point was installed in Buninyong in July, and on September 4 a second refund point in the region was installed in Daylesford's East Street.
According to state government container deposit scheme plans, Ballarat's CBD and suburbs should have around eight deposit locations.
The number in smaller towns and areas on the city's outskirts is less clear.
From November 1, members of the public will be able to deposit eligible drink cans, bottles and cartons to approved collection points across the state for a 10c refund.
There will be more than 600 refund points across the state and four different ways to return eligible containers - reverse vending machines, depots, over-the-counter sites, and bag drops and collections.
Currently there are no confirmed sites in Ballarat despite the long-awaited program kicking off in eight weeks.
"TOMRA Cleanaway has been awarded the responsibility of Network Operator for zones 1 and 4 and are in the process of collating data and expressions of interest for those looking to become a return site," a TOMRA spokesperson said.
"The details of which exact sites we will service have not yet been finalised."
According to the state government, within 12 months of the scheme starting, the Zone Operators will be required to have a minimum of one collection point per 14,500 people in metropolitan areas, at least one per town of 750 people in regional areas, and at least one per town of 350 people in remote areas.
Users can choose to get the refund themselves, or donate it to local charities or clubs who nominate to be part of the scheme.
"CDS (Container Deposit Scheme) Vic will maximise the number of cans, bottles and cartons being recycled into new products and reduce the amount of litter in our environment by half, while putting extra cash in Victorian pockets and creating local jobs," said Victoria's environment minister Ingrid Stitt.
