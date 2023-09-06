The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Community

No word on where Ballarat's container deposit locations will be

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Less than two months before Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme is scheduled to start, the locations of Ballarat's deposit sites have not yet been finalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.