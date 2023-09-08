All season long four teams have looked destined to be playing on the penultimate week of the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade season.
Learmonth, Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank and Daylesford have all at various stages looked certain to make their way to the preliminary finals.
And while it has panned out that way in the end, a monumental upset in the first week of the finals means this week's matches both loom as toss of the coins.
We have Springbank to thank for the likely thrillers this weekend after it upset Rokewood-Corindhap in the first week. It's left the Grasshoppers facing an almighty task in having to get over the unbeaten Learmonth in order to qualify for the grand final, despite them finishing second on the ladder.
Learmonth would also have the right to feel a little frustrated by the way the draw has panned out, because if any team has given it cause for concern this season, it is Rokewood-Corindhap
The Grasshoppers have the three-time league best-and-fairest winner Kate Omeara and this year's runner-up Libby Denouden in the line-up which will provide a huge test for the Learmonth midcourters led by Shianne Milera.
There's also the question of the week off. Learmonth has had the momentum all season and no doubt will have had a chance to rest the weary bodies, but the momentum gained by Rokewood-Corindhap over its impressive win over Buninyong will be hard to deny.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, it was Learmonth by just four goals in arguably the game of the season. Expect something similar this time.
The other preliminary final pits Springbank up against Dayelsford.
Another team that gained momentum last week was Daylesford. The Bulldogs proved no match for the Lakies in the first week of the finals, but showed their quality with a convincing win over Beaufort last week, when many had written them off after three defeats.
That win has probably released the pressure valve a little and now any win from here is a bonus from here for the Bulldogs, but they would be made to go into this game feeling they have nothing to lose.
While it's hard to play above yourself, there's no question Springbank played at its optimum level two weeks ago in beating Rokewood-Corindhap with just six players on the court.
The confidence gained from that will be hard for any side to match, and you would have to favour the Tigers here given they will be well rested.
While there's plenty to gain, both teams have plenty to lose as well. This should be a close contest as well.
CHNL A GRADE
PRELIMINARY FINALS
Saturday - Learmonth v Rokewood-Corindhap (at Learmonth)
Sunday - Springbank v Daylesford (at Buninyong)
