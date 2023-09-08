The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

BDSA reaches preliminary final with Vikings to meet Forest

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vikings and Forest will match-up on Sunday evening to earn a place in the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 grand final against Ballarat North United Black.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.