Vikings and Forest will match-up on Sunday evening to earn a place in the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 grand final against Ballarat North United Black.
These two sides have sat second and third for the majority of the season, but both would have been disappointed in their returns during the first week of the finals last weekend.
Forest took until the 120th minute of extra time to finally put a pesky Creswick away, eventually winning 4-2, with an overtime goal in the 95th minute and in the final moments.
Forest at least would be happy to have got the win and given itself another chance, for the Vikings a disappointing 5-2 defeat is one they will be keen to bounce back from.
After an even first half against Ballarat North United Black, Vikings fell away conceding three second-half goals.
While United have proved the stumbling block for Vikings this season, Forest cannot be taken lightly in the preliminary final.
These two sides met in round nine and on that occasion it was a 3-3 draw, with Forest hitting the equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.
Vikings will be hoping for a repeat of their final round encounter though. On that day, they were comfortable 3-0 winners setting up the win with two goals in the space of two minutes in the first half.
It promises to be a big day of BDSA preliminary final action with the women's competition seeing Ballarat North United go up against Forest.
United were unlucky to go down 2-1 to Vikings last weekend thanks to a 92nd minute strike from Lauren Harvey. Forest led for the majority of the contest, only conceding late in the second half to lose the match.
Forest was outstanding in its elimination final win over Ballarat, slamming home five goals to win 5-0. Leading just 1-0 at the half, before putting four more into the back of the net in the second half to complete the rout.
The Division 2 preliminary final pits Creswick up against North Ballarat United. The under-15/16s is Creswick White versus Vikings. The under-13s has Bacchus Marsh meeting Creswick and the under-12s is a clash between Vikings and Bacchus Marsh.
Sunday's women's match is at Morshead Park at 2.30pm with the men's Division 1 game scheduled to kick-off at 5pm, barring an overtime finish to the women's game.
