Darley forward Will Johnson will miss the Devils' semi final match-up against North Ballarat after accepting a one-week suspension for headbutting Melton's Luke Heaney.
Johnson was dealt a yellow card and sent off for 15 minutes in the second quarter following the incident.
He was offered a two-match suspension with an Early Guilty Plea penalty of one-match, which the club accepted.
Riley Walker was also suspended in the same match after elbowing Darley's Andrew Azzopardi.
Had the Devils been unsuccessful in challenging the Johnson decision and defeated North Ballarat, Johnson would have missed the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
It means Dan Jordan's side will be without one of their best-performing forwards from the second half of the season.
Johnson kicked 27 goals in the last eight games of the season at an average of 3.4 goals per game.
He finished with two majors in Darley's qualifying final triumph against Melton.
The forward failed to record a goal in both matches against North Ballarat this season.
Johnson is a big out for a Darley side that already has limited avenues to goal.
Billy Myers and Brett Bewley have consistently been atop the Devils' goal kickers, with Johnson also featuring as well.
It opens the door for another player to step up, with club stalwart Darren Leonard a likely candidate.
Leonard kicked two goals against Melton on Saturday as well as another two goals against North Ballarat in round 15, when Johnson was held goalless.
Joel Cadman also finished with two goals in that round 15 clash and appears to be in red-hot form at the right time of year.
The deputy vice-captain has scored in his last three matches for the Devils.
Darley hosts North Ballarat at Darley Park at 2.15pm on Saturday.
The two clubs both share one win against each other this season.
