The number of homeless people in the Moorabool Shire has jumped 70 per cent since 2016, and councillors are about to vote on a report to work out what is causing the local crisis.
Mayor Rod Ward has put forward a notice of motion for Wednesday night's Ballan meeting asking the chief executive for present and projected data on the number of homeless and "marginal" people in the shire.
If the vote is passed, the investigation would look at the demographics of Moorabool's homeless people , the reasons they are seeking help from welfare services, local information on housing market drivers and how the shire can advocate for additional social and affordable housing.
Bureau of Statistics data showed the shire had 94 homeless people in 2021, compared to 69 just five years before.
It also had 99 "marginal" residents - up from 46 - including people living in crowded homes, improvised homes (such as sheds) or living in caravan parks.
The combined total of homeless and marginal people saw a 67 per cent jump over the five years.
"The challenges in the housing market mean that more Victorians are unable to find a home, with a scarcity of rentals available in many parts of Moorabool Shire," Cr Ward said in his rationale.
"With the high rate of inflation, rising cost of living, and rising costs of rent in the private rental market, coupled with the inadequate supply of social housing and rental availability, there has been a reported increase in the number of those homeless in Australia, with a significant increase in Victoria.
"With the expected population growth in Moorabool Shire Council, the numbers of people experiencing homelessness in Moorabool is also expected to increase."
Homelessness has been a growing issue in Moorabool for decades with reports of people sleeping in playground cubby houses, cars in undercover shopping centre carparks, under bridges, in huts in the Wombat Forest, at Peppercorn Park Bacchus Marsh and at Ballan railway station.
The Neighbours Place, an inter-church group providing food relief, is open three mornings a week in Bacchus Marsh.
Between those times, people wanting help are asked to travel almost 60km to Ballarat or seek help from individual churches.
