The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

Moorabool Shire's homeless rate spikes, council study proposed

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of homeless people in the Moorabool Shire has jumped 70 per cent since 2016, and councillors are about to vote on a report to work out what is causing the local crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.