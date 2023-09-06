Mount Clear Primary pupils are leaping into the world of computer games with four teams chosen as finalists is a national computer game design competition.
STEM teacher Jessica Vince has led a term-long project for students in grades three to six to learn more about what goes into video game design and develop their own science-based computer game.
With great enthusiasm the teams have spent weeks fine-tuning their ideas, the mechanics of the games, scientific questions and concepts, aesthetics, artwork and an "elevator pitch" to enter in the Arludo National Video Game Design competition.
Ms Vince said while some students were keen players of video games, others had only very little exposure to games but still excelled in the project.
"They were all very excited and engaged as most of them play video games and ... were excited to learn more about it."
With free choice on the subject of their games, as long as it had a scientific focus, students relished the chance to come up with new ideas and test scientific concepts.
A team of grade three girls, none of whom play video games, are among the finalists for their Plant Adventure game which will take players on quests to find new plants, make greenhouses for different environments, defeat bosses who have stolen your plants, and avoid weeds and poisonous plants.
Other games chosen as finalists include: Pickle Race, where players have to escape a scientists' house by creating a Rube Goldberg machine with leftover materials, Travelling from Science to Science where users find different clues to science experiments as they travel from country to country, and Bang and Clang the Robot in which players earn money to make new robots and eventually fight a boss robot.
Ms Vince had stumbled on the competition when looking for Science Week activities and knew the children at Mount Clear would love the challenge.
This week they learned four of their games were among the 22 finalists chosen from across Australia - and now they need Ballarat's help to get through to the top 10 and the chance of winning the top prize.
READ MORE:
The top 10 will be decided through a public online vote which is open until September 19.
Teams who make the top 10 will be flown to Sydney for a gala event to meet scientists, game developers, take part in presentations and while there the winning team will be announced whose game concept will be developed into an actual game along with prize money and a mentorship with Arludo.
"We are the only Ballarat school in there and we are trying to get the community behind us to vote and get these kids a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Ms Vince said.
Vote for Mount Clear Primary's games at arludo.com/gdc2023/
