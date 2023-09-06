The Courier
Help these Ballarat pupils become award-winning game designers

By Michelle Smith
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
Mount Clear Primary pupils are leaping into the world of computer games with four teams chosen as finalists is a national computer game design competition.

