The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Business

Sip champagne Ballarat bar opening delayed by liquor licensing issues

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You've heard of the pub with no beer, but what about a champagne bar with no bubbles?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.