You've heard of the pub with no beer, but what about a champagne bar with no bubbles?
That's the situation facing the owner of new Sturt Street venue 'Sip' after 15 months preparing to welcome her first customers.
Lauren Irwin had been hoping for an early spring opening for the French-inspired drinks destination, capitalising on crowds drawn out by the Foto Biennale, racing carnivals, and warmer weather.
She lodged her application for a liquor licence on June 1 and was told to expect a wait of eight to ten weeks for processing.
Fourteen weeks on, Ms Irwin was still waiting.
Her staff were quitting before they'd even started, and her bills were piling up with no income to offset them.
Phone calls to check on the licence received the response that it would "hopefully" come through in a couple of weeks.
Then a conversation with Liquor Control Victoria's licensing and transformation director revealed the truth: even with her case "expedited," Ms Irwin would be waiting until October for a resolution.
When the licence is finally granted, Sip's opening will remain on hold while new staff are hired and trained, and the menu tested.
Ms Irwin says she was told the reason for the delay was the licensing authority's backlog of more than 1000 applications.
She said if only she'd known this earlier, she could have planned accordingly, and avoided a lot of financial and emotional stress.
"If we had been informed from the beginning that there was over 1000 applications backlogged we would have played everything a bit differently," Ms Irwin said.
"We've lost our chef and our head mixologist due to the delay...
"It's unfortunate how it's happened and I feel for all the other businesses that are probably going through similar things."
Commerce Ballarat chair Anne Alexander said the wait times for new licences and licence transfers were "ridiculous," especially in the post-Covid context when small businesses needed extra support.
Ms Alexander said something needed to change or else people like Ms Irwin would "stop innovating" and communities like Ballarat would miss out on economic opportunities.
"There's people who won't go into business, or close altogether because their business can't be sold, because the process is too difficult," she said.
"It's an important process, but surely there's got to be a quicker way.
"If the state government wants to support business, it should be trying to make these things easier not harder."
Licencing authority Liquor Control Victoria has confirmed it is working with Sip so that the business can start trading as soon as possible.
A spokesperson said the organisation is "working diligently to improve processing times, including streamlining application processes in order to return to a more typical processing time".
"It is critical that businesses have their liquor licence applications processed in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.
