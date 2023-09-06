Callum Currie has won The Courier CHFL player of the year award.
He polled 83 votes to finish eight clear of Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones and Learmonth's Will Green.
Currie received votes in each of the Cats' 16 games.
Jones consistently polled votes throughout the season, while Green made his move up the leaderboard in the second half of the campaign.
Currie was a marquee recruit from Torquay for Newlyn this, quickly becoming hot property for the Cats as they climbed the ladder to ultimately play in an elimination final.
The move marked a return to Ballarat region football for him, having played with North Ballarat in the VFL and been a leading light for Redan in the Ballarat league.
Currie was sixth on the leaderboard at the halfway mark of the season, with Skipton's Sam Willian leading from Ben Jones and Andy McKay. Willian did not play again.
Cufrie took the award lead in round 14.
BALLAN: Harley Bongart 44, Jackson Kurzman 15, Stefan Pye 14, Thomas Cox 13, Jack Jarvis 11, Ryan Bongart 10, Jay Homewood 8, Marc Yates 7, Serafino Crea 5, Dylan Trickey 4, Lachlan Conlan 4, Trent Laurie 2, Austin Bongart 1, Benjamin Kennedy 1
BEAUFORT: Levi Cox 34, Daniel Jones 12, Ryan Luke 11, Cooper Smith 8, Haydn Slater 8, Matthew Wilson 6, Bradie Thomas 5, Tim Haase 4, Timothy Stubbs 4, Tom McKenzie 4, Flynn Kellett 2, Cormac Mahony 1, Mitchell Jenkins 1
BUNGAREE: Ben Dodd 37, Ben Simpson 32, Joel Mahar 30, Isaac Quick 29, John Butler 20, Andrew Milroy 18, Lachlan Thornton 18, Jackson Murphy 15, Dalton Murphy 14, Thomas Wakefield 12, Benjamin Willian 11, Matt Geary 9, Thomas Elliott 9, Alex Browning 7, Matthew Geary 7, Max Lawless 7, Joel Gallagher 6, Noah Browning 5, Tom Gough 3, Ambrose Gillett 2, Liam Fitzpatrick 1,
BUNINYONG: Jarrod Rodgers 42, Aiden Domic 41, Derick Micallef 36, Mitchell Warner 30, Dominic Sliwa 26, Geoffrey Lovett 23, Jack Robertson 16, Tyler Mookhoek 12, Nicholas Shell 8, Mitchell Arnold 5, Aaron Hart 4, Lochlan Stewart 4, Fraser Hunt 3, Jarrod Morgan 3, Harli Givvens 2, Joel Ottavi 1, Lachlan Burbidge 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON: Dean O'Brien 64, Kynan Raven 35, Matthew Knight 22, Nicholas O'Brien 22, Justin O'Brien 20, Tyson Scoble 20, Kyan Raven 18, Tarun Raven 18, Charlie Lloyd 13, Ted O'Brien 13, Brad McDonald 9, Brody Benson 8, Thomas Clark 7, James Foley 6, Sam O'Loughlin 6, David Mundy 5, Marcus Grigsby 4, Patrick Martin 4, Jack Faull 3, Wayne Bruty 3, Joshua Foley 2, Mitch Giddings 2, Harrison Butler 1
CLUNES: Matthew Kasparian 37, Josh Thompson 34, Callum Newton 23, John Simson 22, Jakob Robertson 19, Ryan Thompson 13, Nicholas Clarke 8, Damian Fazio 7, Alex Bowd 4, Alexander Riches 4, Jordan Thomas 4, Matthew Wrigley 4, Dylan Bulluss 3, Matt Coon 2, Lachlan Wrigley 1, William Collis 1
CRESWICK: Patrick Taranto 30, Dane-Francis Whitfield 29, Ethan Henderson 23, Ryan Cox 19, Aaron Sedgwick 13, Joel Antonio 12, Benjamin Noonan 10, Branden Sternberg 8, James Anagnostou 7, Lleyton Scheele 7, Luke Ryan 7, Brodie Plover 5, Kadek Irvan 5, Liam Blake 5, Nathan Strugnell 5, Lachlan McKenzie 3, Timothy Landwehr 2, Ricky Pearson 1, Thomas Scott 1
DAYLESFORD: Benjamin Jones 75, Chris Peart 21, Lucas Hall 16, Trent Nesbitt 14, Xavier Walsh 13, Jake Briggs 4, Matthew Smith 4, Michael Cummings 4, Thomas Hunt 4, Jack McNamara 3, James Evans 3, Jesse Brown 3, Toby Maher 3, Hamish Jarrad 2, Joel Brown 2, Luke Hall 2, Luke Jones 2, Aaron Smith 1
DUNNSTOWN: Will Henderson 57, Flynn Stevenson 52, Khyle Forde 31, Kain Dickson 21, Connor Tangey 19, Mitchell Tuddenham 17, Thomas Wardell 16, Jack Leonard 12, Riley Adams 11, Baiden Cracknell 10, Anthony Caligiuri 9, Brayden Leonard 8, Mitch Henderson 5, Ryan Walsh 5, Joe Stefani 2, Patrick Britt 2, Joshua Calvitto 1, Lachlan Taylor 1
GORDON: Adam Toohey 56, Billy Griffiths 47, Connor Ascough 38, Macauley Griffiths 27, Mick Nolan 25, Zack Ryan 22, Harry Biggs 16, Gerard Clifford 15, Jarryd Graham 15, Sam Griffiths 15, Tye Murphy 10, Jordan Clampit 7, Jessi Lampi 6, Mark Gunnell 6, Ethan Crackel 5, Ben Frazer 4, Brendan Sutcliffe 4, Matthew Hoy 4, Benjamin Frazer 3, Ben Schiltz 1
HEPBURN: Andrew McKay 67, Bradley McKay 47, Ned Johns 41, Sean Tighe 40, Ricky Ferraro 31, Jackson Hogan 16, Billy Pedretti 14, Mitchell McKay 12, Dan O'Halloran 11, Jimmy Wallesz 10, Zac Kupsch 8, Finn Anscombe 6, Jackson Carrick 5, Jordan Grant 4, Mitchell Banner 2, Rhys Jenkins 2, Liam O'Halloran
LEARMONTH: Will Green 75, Cameron Kimber 37, Jason Rae 18, Thomas Martin 12, Damon Folkes 10, Monty Judd 10, Connor Smith 8, Brenton Powell 7, Matt Harbour 7, Maxwell Rowe 7, Daniel Anderson 5, Hamish Crawley 5, Kris Swan 5, Dylan Harberger 4, Harley Hunter 4, Noah McIntosh 4, Taylor Hall 4, Ethan Prenc 3, James Laidlaw 3, Matthew Harbour 3, Olly Ross 3, Jake Dunne 1
NEWLYN: Callum Currie 83, Dan Wehrung 26, Jackson Starcevich 25, Chris Giampaolo 24, Marcus Tilley 17, Sean Willmott 14, Jed Labbett 11, Will Lund 11, Marcus Darmody 9, Josh Milne 8, Luke Prendergast 6, Matthew Tilley 6, Dylan Fishwick 5, Kingsley Prendergast 4, Thomas Carey 4, Paddy Labbett 3, Seamus Murphy-McKay 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Matthew Aikman 59, Rupert Armstrong 28, Edward Denouden 25, Michael Lockyer 16, Aaron Gercovich 14, Josh Morgan 14, Joel Bragagnolo 13, Max Riding 12, Hamish Everett 10, Connor Parkin 9, Michael Searl 8, Jackson Ford 4, Kyle Hayes 4, Luke Philp 4, Patrick Haberfield 4, Matthew Brehaut 3, Zachary Priddle 3, Matt Brehaut 1
SKIPTON: Samuel Willian 56, Mitch Gilbert 40, Jacob Maddock 39, Rhys Monument 34, Ben Krol 31, Daniel Kilpatrick 26, Patrick Graham 24, Josh Draffin 11, Sam Romerill 9, Matthew Romeril 8, Josh Peters 5, Jack Peeters 4, Kane White 4, Joe Mason 3, Matt Romerill 3, Joshua Draffin 1, Nick Strangio 1, Tim Hughes 1
SPRINGBANK: Todd Finco 59, James Thompson 55, Brant Haintz 53, Joel Maher 19, Matthew Lakey 18, Fletcher Toose 16, Patrick Glanford 15, Stephen Staunton 15, Isaac Pertzel 14, Jarrod Curran 14, Kieran Maher 13, Harry Twaits 10, Jack Simpson 10, Brett Maher 9, Justin Simpson 7, Shannon Donegan 7, James Curren 6, Fergus Toose 5, Alex Wethling 4, Jacob White 4, Dylan Shelley 3
WAUBRA: James Lukich 25, Nic Moran 19, Brandon Green 14, Bailey Colligan 13, Jed Knights 13, Thomas Ford 8, Dylan Page 7, Darcy Jenkins 6, Geordie Lukich 6, Brayden Morshead 5, Connor Friend 4, Alex McPherson 3, Harry Roscoe 2, Peter Feaver 2, Scott Whiting 2, Aiden Broughton 1, Jack Conroy 1, Jackson Kinna 1
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.