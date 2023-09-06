A car has crashed into a house on Barkly Street after hitting a parked car just before school pick-up time.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in Golden Point, near Haymes Crescent, about 2.20pm, to find a station wagon which had struck a white hatch, before it bounced through a fence.
It came to rest at the front of a house, against a tree and a verandah post.
The other car sustained damage to its side, while the red station wagon was severely damaged on its front.
Barkly Street was blocked by police while the scene was cleared up.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.