Rokewood-Corindhap centre Kate Omeara has been crowned the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade best and fairest for the third-consecutive season.
She polled 26 votes in a nail-biting count on Wednesday night, finishing one vote clear of Hoppers teammate Elizabeth Denouden.
The Rokewood-Corindhap star said she was very appreciative and thankful of the recognition on Wednesday night.
"I acknowledge that it is pretty hard to go back-to-back-to-back and I'm thankful that I'm able to display the talent that we have out at Rokewood," Omeara said.
"I chose a team sport for a reason and hopefully I'm going to get a lot more enjoyment out of holding a premiership cup in two weeks' time."
The count came down to the final round, with Omeara sitting three votes ahead of Denouden before polling one vote in the Hoppers' three-goal win against Beaufort.
The duo were appointed as co-coaches of the Hoppers ahead of the 2023 season.
"Being a playing coach this year forced me to focus on the team a little more," Omeara said.
"You're thinking about 11 girls you're not just thinking about yourself.
"It was a huge, new learning curve for me but it was a good challenge, I really enjoyed it."
Shianne Milera followed up last year's second-place finish with a third-place finish in 2023.
Milera polled 22 votes, five shy of her 2022 tally.
Omeara, who is in her third season at Rokewood-Corindhap, has been part of a dominant Hoppers outfit that has enjoyed back-to-back top four finishes.
"We've really enjoyed this season, what makes a big difference is that we're all really good friends off the court," Omeara said.
"We're like a little family out at Rokewood and I think that's where we get a lot of our success from."
The Hoppers are one win away from the 2023 CHNL grand final with a preliminary final match-up against Learmonth on Saturday.
Learmonth's Emily Findlay claimed the B Grade best and fairest with 32 votes, 10 clear of second-placed Alannah Trevisan from Clunes.
Vanessa Carton of Gordon took out C Grade best and fairest honours with 30 votes, while Jamie Gigliotti (Learmonth) and Eleanor Williams (Rokewood-Corindhap) were joint winners of the inaugural D Grade best and fairest award with 18 votes each.
BALLAN: Siobhan Keogh 12, Dylan Bowman 9, Bridget Casey 4, Lara Casey 1, Broden Herring 1
BEAUFORT: Alana Roberts 21, Linda Powell 18, Maggie Brown 9, Megan Mullane 6, Amy White 5, Lauren Turley 5, Eliza Christian 5
BUNGAREE: Sophie Wade 17, Olivia Browning 9, Amy Mahar 6, Laura Wade 4, Sophie Boyd 1, Olivia Beer 1
BUNINYONG: Zoe Ottavi 14, Frances Murray 11, Hannah Atkinson 10, Caitlin Filmer 10, Ruby Hart 9, Sophie Grylewicz 4, Melanie Innes 3, Isabella Dwyer 1, Kristie Hunt 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON: Jaime Palmer 10, Kyla Palmer 6, Tayla Hobbs 3, Georgia Edwards 1
CLUNES: Lauren Grace 8, Abbey Bibby 7, jorja bourke 5, Sally Woodland 2, Alysha Panozzo 2, Jess Whitcher 1, Jordyn Murnane 1, Abbey Bourke 1
CRESWICK: Jacqui Hyde 7, Isobel Hoye 5, Samantha Hucker 4, Danisha Wheeler 4, Sheree Antonio 3, Lizzie Hare 3, Tegan Mitchell 1
DAYLESFORD: Lydia Hasler-Betts 14, Samantha Whelan 12, Romy Streat 8, Rebecca Burns 7, Peta Fay 6, Chelsea Imanisani 4, Brooke Cowan 3, Jacqui Hibberd 2, Olivia Leonard 1
DUNNSTOWN: Elizabeth Carson 5, Maddi Peterkin 5, Annie Flood 4, Johanna Dash 4, Kelsie Stewart 3, Amy Purtell 3, Teghan Henderson 2, Rhiana Collins 2
GORDON: Peggy De Spirt 12, Mia White 11, Makayla Anderson 10, Jade White 7, Jaimee Mathieson 5, Grace Brennan 5
HEPBURN: Lauren Richardson 15, Carly Elderfield 12, Emily Bettio 4, Abbey Middleton 4, Elysia Rose 1
LEARMONTH: Shianne Milera 22, Kaitlyn Balazic 20, Katelyn Sutton 15, Claire Blower 10, Eleisha Phelps 10, Kasey Burton 6, Kirby Knight 5, Catherine Chibnall 2, Ellen Milera 1
NEWLYN: Emma Inverarity 16, Bella Prendergast 15, Alexandra Davies 12, Chelsea Noonan 10, Perri Fenton 9, Grace Charry 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Kate Omeara 26, Elizabeth Den Ouden 25, Sarah O'Meara 13, Jess Rainsford 6, Emily Hutchins 5, Emma Aikman 4, Adele Nairn 3, Tara Elliott 2, Ellie Carr 1
SKIPTON: Indiannah Burke 15, Shannon Palmer 11, Brianna Hyslop 7, Kailah Scott 4
SPRINGBANK: Thea Hinchliffe 16, Bethany Smith 14, Madison Quayle 13, Lydia Jordan 11, Ellie Henderson 6, Grace Clancy 5, Emma Lewis 4, Sharni Mahar 3
WAUBRA: Zarli Clark 9, Tess Clark 8, Madison Smith 3, Jane McKinnis 3, Maggie Finch 1
