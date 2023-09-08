A unique singing group fostering connection for some of Ballarat's most isolated residents needs the community's help to continue.
The Bigger Hearts Choir invites people living with dementia and their carers to share in the health and wellbeing benefits of communal singing, using the magic of music to conjure memories and emotions in a way nothing else can.
Ballarat neuropsychologist Dr Kerrie Shiell started the choir with her conductor brother in 2021, inspired by the British documentary series 'Our Dementia Choir'.
Numbers dwindled during Covid lockdowns as virtual rehearsal sessions failed to provide the same sense of connection as face to face.
But they've since bounced back, with help from conductor Geoff Hassall and some loyal volunteers, to the point a pause has been put on new members joining to prevent the gatherings becoming overwhelming.
There are now 25 people in the choir, ranging in age from 47 to 102, and rehearsing weekly at the York Street Church of Christ.
They largely sing songs they're already familiar with from earlier times in their life, and repetition helps in learning new songs.
It's an inclusive, safe space, that welcomes all levels of ability.
Dr Shiell, who has worked closely with people with dementia in hospitals and nursing homes, said the rehearsals were always a powerful thing to witness, as the singers were soothed of distress and reconnected with their past.
"You see people who probably aren't communicating a lot, you see them start tapping their feet and becoming involved, just becoming more engaged and aware," Dr Shiell said.
"And the other thing is you just see moments of joy and connection between loved ones who might've had a really challenging day or a challenging week - you see them come together.
"There's one chap who plays an instrument every week who, when you see him with the instrument it's like, it reconnects him to that time in his youth and you see this skill that is otherwise quite dormant and all of a sudden he's engaged and he's almost like restored to himself - it's amazing."
Coming up this Sunday, September 10, is the choir's third public performance - a fundraiser to cover operating costs including hiring their rehearsal space, while keeping membership free.
Other community choirs including the Ballarat Singers will perform at the afternoon event, and raffles will run with prizes donated by local businesses.
Organiser and former choir member Fiona Watson said the concert theme 'Stand By Me' reflected the importance of supportive relationships wherein people "stand shoulder to shoulder through the good and bad".
"That's what people living with dementia and their carers need - to feel that they're part of a community," Ms Watson.
"And that's why the choir means so much to the members."
Sunday's concert at York Street Church of Christ (410 York St, Ballarat East) starts at 1.30pm and tickets ($20 adult, $15 concession, or free for children) are available at the door.
More information and resources are available at biggerhearts.com.au.
