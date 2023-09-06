It's a huge night at the Ballarat & District Trotting Club for the 2023 CHFL/CHNL best and fairest awards, with players, coaches and families packing the room for what has already been a great night.
There are plenty of faces at the event and our photographer Adam Trafford is among the action, capturing the highlights.
Check out the gallery above to see who is there.
Don't forget, you can watch ta live stream and follow as live blog, as the awards are announced.
Click on the picture to watch the stream.
Tonight's coverage is a part of The Courier's season-long coverage of the CHFL season. We are also live streaming games on each day of the finals series.
