New rules around bail will be introduced in Victoria, as a means to address a growing issue of unnecessary jail time for low-level offending.
For Ballarat criminal lawyer Luke McMahon, the issue became especially clear when he was called to represent a man applying for bail after stealing a $5 towel from Kmart.
A person experiencing long-term homelessness, Mr McMahon's client had previously been bailed twice before for what Mr McMahon called "offending against the community", namely stealing and trespassing.
After being bailed from police custody for the second time, the man was placed into a community housing flat, with the expectation of a "welfare care package" to be provided by a partnered support service.
Such packages are often provided to people in supported housing, and contain basics such as a cooking set, bed sheets and towels. However upon the man's release an administrative error meant he was not given the package.
"They have been given the keys to this place, moved in and had nothing, it was literally bare. Not a chair, nothing," Mr McMahon said.
"They had to sleep on the floor."
The man then went to Kmart and stole a $5 towel, was caught, arrested, and had to spend the weekend in the cells before a bail application could be made on Monday.
Mr McMahon said the man's case highlighted the often overbearing nature of the state's bail system.
"A lot of people might cheer something like that, because it will teach them a lesson, but it won't teach them a lesson. What it often does is cost us money. It ramps up costs," Mr McMahon said.
"If there are other people in the cells then they may have to put more staff on. It is this huge cost to the community for no real benefit."
This comes as a suite of changes to the state's bail laws are introduced by the Victorian government, in what it says will make the system "fairer for vulnerable and disadvantaged people".
One of the major proposed changes is the removal of the "double uplift" test for bail for low-level indictable offences.
When a person has committed an indictable offence, whilst on bail for an indictable offence, and makes a bail application, they are subject to a "double uplift", making a more onerous test for getting bail.
Indictable offences, or offences which carry a maximum penalty of two years or more, cover a vast swathe of crimes, from murder to theft or drug possession.
This means some people who are jailed for committing offences such as theft, even if stealing to meet their bare necessities, had to face a double uplift to make bail.
The double uplift test was introduced in 2018, following the 2017 Bourke Street car attack, when James Gargasoulas killed six people in a car in Melbourne's CBD whilst on bail.
"I think the distinction needs to be made between that kind of reprehensive individual [Gargasoulas] and the bloke who stole a towel," Mr McMahon said.
"There is a big gap, why is the guy who stole the towel, or the young kid who is smoking a bit of dope, placed in the same bail category as a murderer? It just doesn't make sense."
Ballarat criminal lawyer Jessica Wilkinson has also had similar experiences conducting bail applications for clients she believed should have never spent time in the cells in the first place.
In one such example, Ms Wilkinson spoke of a 20-year-old intellectually disabled man who had breached an intervention order whilst on bail.
As result, the 20-year-old sat in the cells overnight.
"In terms of having him in custody, people go 'lock him up and throw away the key'. This is a vulnerable young man who has a life-long disability, trouble making decisions, but not hurting any body," she said.
"He is existing in the world and not making good decisions because he has a cognitive disability.
"In terms of safety for the community, no argument could be made, and wasn't made at the bail hearing, that he was putting anybody's safety at risk."
Ms Wilkinson said the new reforms would restore bail to its "original" purpose, as opposed to being a punishment for alleged offending, which disproportionately affected the disadvantaged.
"I think bail is becoming a punishment rather than a protective measure. It is becoming very punishing," she said.
"It comes down to community protection. The bail laws are there to make sure that people attend court. That is the fundamental reason we have bail - to make sure you come to court."
In addition to changes around bail applications, the new suite of reforms will require a bail decision maker to record how they have considered culture, kinship and family situations if they have decided to reject an Aboriginal person's bail.
This comes in the wake of the handing down of the coronial inquest into the death Veronica Nelson, an Aboriginal woman who died in custody at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in 2020.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.