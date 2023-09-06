It might be a good idea to rug up and take an umbrella if you're planning to watch footy and netball finals around Ballarat this weekend.
After a number of days of sunny and warmer conditions kicking off spring the cold, wet and windy conditions will return for the end of the week and into the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the first of the showers to hit on Thursday, with up to six millimetres possible, most likely starting in the late morning. Thursday is forecast for a top of 16 degrees.
Saturday's conditions will be the worst, with four to 10 millimetres of rain possible and a top of just eight degrees forecast along with "possible small hail" mixed in.
As a result, a severe weather warning has been issued for the Ballarat region.
"A cold front will cross Victoria during Thursday as a low pressure system develops over waters to the southwest of the state, bringing strengthening northerly winds ahead of the front," the warning said.
"A strong and gusty southwesterly change will then move into the southwest of the state on Thursday night around the low pressure system, and then move through Bass Strait and coastal Victoria during Friday.
"Strong northerly winds averaging 50 to 60 kmh with damaging wind gusts of around 90 kmh are possible over the Grampians, Otways and central ranges of Victoria from Thursday morning ... winds will increase during the late afternoon and evening over the higher terrain of Gippsland and the North East.
"Locally damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 kmh with peak gusts of around 90 kmh are possible over the far southwest of the state from Thursday night, then expected to ease during Friday."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Despite the wintry conditions, Ballarat's spring is actually set to be drier and warmer than usual.
Bureau of Meteorology climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said unusually warm days were likely for almost all areas over spring, especially part of the south-east and in Western Australia.
