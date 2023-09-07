Ballarat could see some snowfall this week, with cold, wet and windy conditions forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the worst of the weather to hit on Friday, with between three and nine millimetres of rain forecast, the chance of possible small hail in the morning and a top of just seven degrees.
Saturday's conditions will be a little warmer, with a top of 10 degrees forecast and showers in the afternoon and evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds on Thursday.
"A cold front will cross Victoria today as a low pressure system develops over waters to the southwest of the state, bringing strengthening northerly winds ahead of the front," the warning said.
"A strong and gusty southwesterly change will then move into the southwest of the state early on Friday morning around the low pressure system, which will then move through Bass Strait and affect southern parts of Victoria during the remainder of Friday.
"Strong northerly winds averaging 50 to 60 kmh with damaging wind gusts of around 90 to 100 kmh are possible over the Grampians and Otways, and will extend to central ranges and the northern suburbs of Melbourne later in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Winds will also increase over the higher terrain of Gippsland and the North East during the late Thursday afternoon and evening.
"Winds in the Melbourne area and central ranges of the state should initially ease below warning thresholds by early Thursday evening, though are likely to remain fresh and gusty into Friday morning.
"Conditions are expected to ease over western parts of the state during late Friday afternoon, over central parts including Melbourne during early Friday evening and contract to only eastern parts of the State by late Friday evening, before easing early Saturday morning."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Despite the wintry conditions, Ballarat's spring is actually set to be drier and warmer than usual.
Bureau of Meteorology climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said unusually warm days were likely for almost all areas over spring, especially part of the south-east and in Western Australia.
