A man accused of killing his neighbour by setting him on fire has indicated he could pursue a mental impairment defence.
At a fast-tracked Supreme Court directions hearing, lawyers for Wheatsheaf man Stuart Lee, 63, asked for more time to arrange a psychological assessment before the matter goes to trial.
Lee pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder in August, following the death of his neighbour in March.
The assessment would be required before the mental impairment or fitness defence could be considered.
Lee's lawyer said funding issues had stopped the expert assessment from proceeding, with no clear timeframe from Victorian Legal Aid.
Once funding is secured, it could take another three months for the assessment to take place, they added.
"Our preferred expert, from their own experience, is reluctant to make a booking until funding is confirmed," they told the court.
"We are attempting to progress this as quickly as we can, but it's in everyone's interest, including our client's."
Judicial Registrar Tim Freeman said he was concerned the case could drag out until Christmas if funding is not secured, due to the delays in getting the assessment done.
"It seems really, until the issue of funding is sorted, nothing can progress in any substantive way," he said.
The allegations relate to an altercation in Wheatsheaf, which saw a 69-year-old man airlifted to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital with serious burns.
The man later died from his wounds, resulting in Lee's charge of attempted murder being upgraded to murder.
Lee has been in custody since he was charged in March, and was remanded to reappear in October to sort out the funding situation.
