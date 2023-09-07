The Courier
Wheatsheaf death: Stuart Lee asks for more time before trial

By Alex Ford
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 10:05am
Police at a property in Wheatsheaf in March. Picture by The Courier
A man accused of killing his neighbour by setting him on fire has indicated he could pursue a mental impairment defence.

