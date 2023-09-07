Young Ballarat residents who have experienced their own mental health challenges are helping design a new youth mental health treatment centre.
The Ballarat Youth Prevention and Recovery Centre (YPARC), to be built in Durham Street, Newington, will be a Grampians Health-operated 10-bed facility to provide 'step-up' and 'step-down' treatment for people aged 16 to 25 who need support for mental illness but are not in need of admission to an acute inpatient unit.
Clinicians, mental health experts, youth workers, young people with lived experience and their families recently took a walk through the Victorian Health Building Authority's full-scale plans for Ballarat YPARC to fine-tune the spaces within.
When the Ballarat YPARC was announced in November 2021 as one of five to be built across the state, it was expected the centre would be open before the end of 2023.
According to the VHBA, it is still at planning stage, though tender documents were released in July for construction of the centre.
The facility will have 10 rooms with ensuites and a host of shared spaces, such as a living room, sensory room and dining room, as well as clinical support areas and staff amenities.
Young people with lived experience of mental health challenges gave their input into planning the final look of the centre, going with clinicians and health staff to Big Plans Melbourne which projects the floorplan of a new building into an open space to allow people to explore what a finished building is like before it is built.
They had several suggested changes to the design which have been adopted, including the addition of a multi-faith room and increasing the size of the sensory room.
Grampians Health mental health director Mark Thornett said a collaborative approach to designing the centre will "definitely end up with better outcomes and better systems in to the future" in this evolving model of care.
"If they feel they have contributed to the development they are more likely to engage in the work, engage in the program, therefore the outcomes are better," Mr Thornett said.
Laura was one of the young people who has helped co-design the project.
"I think I'm a youth that was really tired of other people telling me what to do and what would be best for me," she said.
"I think the whole importance of co-design is that everyone is listening to everybody."
Another young person involved, Ursh, said it made a difference to know planners were actually listening.
"You get tired of expressing your voice and not getting heard. In this project they are actually listening to lived experience, the voice of the youth," Ursh said.
"Everyone who is working on this area is a lot older than the people who would be going in to YPARC. We have a very different view."
The new facility will be located in Newington at 31, 37 and 39 Durham Street, and include a portion of 28 Pleasant Street, behind the existing adult PARC facility in Pleasant Street.
