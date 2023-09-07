The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
What's on

Community groups to benefit from return of SpringFest 2023

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 7 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SpringFest organisers have their fingers crossed for a fabulous day of fine weather as they prepare for the popular Lake Wendouree market to return after a three year absence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.