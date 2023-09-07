SpringFest organisers have their fingers crossed for a fabulous day of fine weather as they prepare for the popular Lake Wendouree market to return after a three year absence.
SpringFest will return to the lake on November 26, with 450 market stalls spread through a more compact site between St Aidans Drive and Carlton Street.
The day not only brings Ballarat together to browse the market stalls, it also delivers a boost for local community groups who provide volunteers to help ensure the day runs smoothly in return for a cut of the funds raised.
This year's SpringFest community partners are Cafs, Miners Rest Primary School, Phoenix P-12 Community College and disability support organisation The Support People.
"We need 80 to 90 volunteers on the day and we haven't got 80 to 90 Rotarians so our community partners ... step in," said SpringFest co-director Rob Glass.
"The Support People is an interesting concept this year. They have come on board to provide us with man power but not so much for the fundraising that comes back to them, but for the opportunity that it gives the people they work with," he said.
"Hopefully on market Sunday and the lead-up, some of their clients might be in a position to actually take part in SpringFest, which is another outreach SpringFest can provide to the community and that's what we are really about."
The Rotary Club of Ballarat has run SpringFest since 1994, raising funds to support local community groups. Last year's market day was cancelled because of Ballarat's wet weather and heritage permit hitches for the site around Lake Wendouree, and the two previous years were cancelled because of COVID.
Mr Glass thanked a who's-who of Ballarat businesses who have stepped up to sponsor SpringFest, contributing $41,000 this year alone to help the event take place.
New to the SpringFest market this year will be a spring garden, frontline services zone and an Indigenous and multicultural area, while favourite zones including the children's area, show and glow vintage car display and sports zone will return alongside the 450 market stalls.
While Market Sunday is the hallmark of SpringFest, it actually comprises four separate events including a harness racing night on October 26, the SpringFest online raffle, and Carols by Candlelight on December 17.
