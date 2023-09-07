Who would have thought it would be snowing in September?. It was the reality in 2020, when Ballarat recorded its coldest September day on record. And with the freezing day came a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the region. The Courier captured the fun on the day, with residents sending in their photos and videos.
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020:
Ballarat almost experienced its coldest ever September day on record, as snow falls blanketed the region.
As gardens turned bright white, Ballarat's temperature looked like it had maxed out at just 5.8 degrees at 10am on Friday morning, lower than the six degrees recorded on September 15, 1957.
At 1.40pm, it was just 0.1 degrees.
However, by 4.50pm as the sun came out, the temperature actually climbed to 6.9 degrees.
While officially the Bureau of Meteorology's snow level was 600m on Friday, the fact that Ballarat's temperature dropped below zero meant snow fell lower than expected.
But it wasn't just Ballarat which copped a dumping, with even lower laying areas such as Lismore and Mortlake also receiving heavy falls.
Mt Buninyong was a usual attraction, although there were some reports of cars struggling to gain traction at the top of the mountain.
One particularly keen skier was even spotted cutting a shape down the 10th fairway at Buninyong Golf Club.
Ballarat's altitude is 435 metres in the city centre, while Mt Buninyong is 719 metres.
Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Miriam Bradbury said it was an unusually strong system to occur so deep into September.
"Snow in September is not unheard of in early spring, but it is unusual to see the snow hanging around on the ground," she said.
"It's something very difficult to track in terms of observations.
"All of the data we have is reported to us by people phoning in, or on social media.
"We base our estimates on what we see, and you'd say for what we've seen today, it was 1cm or 2cm that has fallen."
Ms Bradbury said the cold weather was likely to hang around for the weekend, but it will be much warmer in comparison with tops of 10 degrees and 12 degrees planned.
The weather will gradually warm up next week with a top as high as 23 expected by Friday.
BOTANICAL GARDENS
SMYTHES CREEK
LAKE WENDOUREE
DELACOMBE
BALLARAT CENTRAL
MT BUNINYONG
HADDON
ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE
SOLDIERS HILL
SEBASTOPOL
BALLARAT GOLF COURSE
CANADIAN LAKES
MT CLEAR
WOOWOOKARUNG REGIONAL PARK
GORDON
ILLABAROOK
LISMORE
SKIPTON
BEAUFORT
