From the Archives

Throwback Thursday: When Ballarat was greeted with snow in September, 2020

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:30pm
Who would have thought it would be snowing in September?. It was the reality in 2020, when Ballarat recorded its coldest September day on record. And with the freezing day came a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the region. The Courier captured the fun on the day, with residents sending in their photos and videos.

