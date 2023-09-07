Gordon coach and key forward Adam Toohey will return from a shoulder injury to line up against Bungaree in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final.
Toohey's season looked to be over when he damaged an AC joint late in a clash with Ballan in the last home and away round.
Gordon feared the worst, declaring it would be without the match-winner for the finals series.
However, Toohey has defied those initial odds which appeared to be stacked against him three weeks ago and will put it all on the line at Buninyong on Sunday - hoping to lead the Eagles to victory and a place in the grand final.
Being able to avoid surgery to this point is the key to his return.
This allowed him to undergo rehabilitation and get the shoulder to the stage where he is confident to re-enter the fray after missing just the qualifying final.
He acknowledges there is an element of risk, but is willing to take the chance as Gordon strives for back-to-back premierships after going without a flag since 1988.
Gordon faces a bigger dilemma in deciding whether experienced defender Gerard Clifford also comes back from a hamstring injury.
The Eagles are likely to give him as much time as possible before making a call.
They have to decide whether to risk him now or hope they progress to the grand final and give him another week to ensure he is right.
Clifford has not played since early July in a season which has not been unlike 2022 for him.
He was also forced to spend time out with a hamstring injury late last year before returning in a preliminary final and then playing in the grand final.
Bungaree and Hepburn are facing similar situations with Ben Dodd (quadricep) and Andy McKay (leg) respectively ahead of this weekend's assignments.
Dodd appears to be facing an uphill battle to get over the line.
He last played in round 12.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said he was prepared to wait until late match eve on Saturday before making a final decision.
Hepburn does not have as much time with McKay, with the Burras playing Springbank in a preliminary final at Learmonth on Saturday.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner was relatively confident immediately after the semi-final win over Skipton that McKay would be okay to return, but the veteran forward still has some work to do in his recovery from compartment syndrome.
McKay has missed five games. - the last three home and away rounds and two finals - since having surgery.
Toohey, Dodd and McKay were all named in the CHFL team of the year - reinforcing how important they are to each of their sides.
SPRINGBANK V HEPBURN
at Learmonth on Saturday, 2.35pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2023 - Tigers 14.3 (87) d Burras 10.13 (73)
SPRINGBANK 1st (14 wins, 2 losses)
Latest outing: qualifying final, 15.8 (98) d Bungaree 12.3 (75)
HEPBURN 3rd (13 wins, 3 losses)
Latest outing: semi-final, 12.12 (84) d Skipton 8.9 (57)
SELECTION: Tigers
GORDON V BUNGAREE
at Buninyong on Sunday, 2.35pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2023 - Eagles 17.9 (111) d Demons 11.7 (73)
GORDON 2nd (14 wins, 2 losses)
Latest outing: qualifying final, 14.8 (92) d Hepburn 8.9 (57)
BUNGAREE 4th (13 wins, 3 losses)
Latest outing: semi-final, 12.7 (79) d Carngham-Linton 8.18 (66)
SELECTION: Eagles
