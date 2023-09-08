When the AFLW fixture was released in August, Kaitlyn Ashmore took one look at it and was arguably as excited as when she played her first game with Brisbane in 2017.
Now into her second season at Hawthorn, the fixture had a round two clash with the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium for her young Hawks, a dream come true for the now 31-year-old veteran.
"I can't wait," she said.
"When I saw the draw come out I was stoked, the Doggies have had that connection with Ballarat for a while and every time the draw comes out I always check to see where we are playing.
"Finally the Hawks get a chance, it's my first game there too. I can't wait, I'll have all my family and friends there, it'll be a great match.
"I've never played a game there at all. The best I've ever done was have a kick of the footy with dad on the lawn, that's all I've ever done footy wise.
"I played some footy at school, but I did athletics, netball, every other sport under the sun. I didn't think I would ever have an opportunity like this and I can't believe it."
Both teams will go into this match desperate for a win after going down in the opening round. The Bulldogs were no match for Geelong, losing by eight goals, while the Hawks led against Essendon into the third quarter before being overrun.
"I wouldn't say we ran out of puff, but we are a very young side so we are going to have ups and downs throughout a game," she said.
"Honestly, I wouldn't say we played good footy for three quarters, it was maybe a half all up, patches throughout the game.
"That's going to happen with young sides. We know what we want to do, but it's just performing and doing it for a full four quarters which will continue to be a test for us."
A remarkable statistic to come out of that game was the 106 tackles the Hawks laid, but while pleased with the defensive effort, Ashmore saw that as an area that needed to be tidied up if hey Hawks are to get a win this week.
IN THE NEWS
"It's impressive that we got that many tackles, but to me that shows we weren't first to the ball," she said.
"This week it's important we are first to it. It's fine to be defence minded, but we want to be first to the ball more."
Ashmore expects a fired-up opponent on Sunday.
"We know the Bulldogs, they're defensive as well, they are coming off a finals campaign last year, so we know they will come out firing this week," she said.
"They will be breathing fire. At Hawthorn we are in a delicate position in that we know we need to focus on our opposition, but we also need to focus on what we do as well and really start to set in stone what our identity is and how we want to play."
She said she saw similarities between the Hawks men's and women's team.
"We're very similar to the men, they had some games where they played incredible but some where they just missed the beat a little bit, we know we'll have those ups and down throughout the season as well, but I think the one club mentality is something going through both teams," she said.
The Hawks clash with the Western Bulldogs on Sunday at Mars Stadium from 1.05pm.
WEDSTERN BULLDOGS
B: Isabella Grant, Bailey Hunt
HB: Elisabeth Georgostathis, Katie Lynch, Naomi Ferres
C: Daisy Bateman, Dominique Carruthers, Isabelle Pritchard
HF: Celine Moody, Gabrielle Newton, Gemma Lagioia
F: Sarah Hartwig, Brianna McFarlane
R: Alice Edmonds, Ellie Blackburn, Jessica Fitzgerald
Int: Deanna Berry,Maggie Gorham, Kirsty Lamb, Kirsten McLeod, Keely Coyne, Rylie Wilcox, Heidi Woodley, Aurora Smith
HAWTHORN
B: Jenna Richardson, Tamara Luke
HB: Mackenzie Eardley, Catherine Brown, Aine McDonaghC: Kaitlyn Ashmore, Charlotte Baskaran, Louise Stephenson
HF: Greta Bodey, Aileen Gilroy, Kristy Stratton
F: Mattea Breed, Bridie Hipwell
R: Lucy Wales, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Jasmine Fleming
Int: Emily Bates, Sarah Perkins, Tahlia Fellows, Laura Elliott, Sophie Locke, Akec Makur Chuot, Emily Everist, Bridget Deed
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.