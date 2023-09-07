Springbank will take a full strength combination into battle with Hepburn in their winner-takes-all Central Highlands Football League preliminary final.
The Tigers have as expected regained brothers James and Jarrod Curran, and veteran Chris Quinlan for the clash at Learmonth on Saturday.
In their first year with the club, Jarrod Curran will again anchor their defence at centre half back and James play on a wing.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis believes the Tigers can repeat their 2022 preliminary final win over Hepburn, when at the same venue they secured victory after the final siren.
He said they were defensively stronger across the board this season and as a result of a successful recruiting campaign had more depth than the side which lost last year's grand final to Gordon.
"We've really stepped it up."
Challis said a lighter than usual month - Springbank had a bye in the last home and away round, and another break last weekend - had the Tigers fresh and in a great space.
He said they had had a solid training session last weekend - replicating a game - so there was no danger of them being underdone.
The midfield of Joel, Brett and Kieran Maher, Brant Haintz, Todd Finco, James Thompson, Harry Twaits and Fletcher Toose will as usual be the key to Springbank's game along with spearhead Stephen Staunton.
Ruckman and newly crowned CHFL best and fairest Sean Tighe will play a pivotal role for the Burras.
Tighe was sensational in Hepburn's semi-final win over Skipton.
His work is the linchpin to the contributions of Mitch and Brad McKay, Dan O'Halloran and Ricky Ferraro, who will be taking on the Springbank running department.
MEANWHILE, Bungaree coach Ryan Waight is comfortable carrying the underdog tag in against reigning premier Gordon in Sunday's preliminary at Buninyong.
He said the goal all season had been to secure a top four finish.
"We achieved that and now we see how important making the top four was."
Having played twice in this finals series has also given his players important experience.
"This is new territory for a lot of our guys, but it's a great opportunity," Waight said.
"We've done a great job to get this far, but I've emphasised that we can't be satisfied with that.
"These opportunities don't come around too often.
"It's all about going out there giving it a real crack. You wouldn't expect anything else," he said.
Waight said a major focus for the Demons would be ensuring Gordon was not allowed to get the game on its terms for too long.
He said it had already been seen during the finals what could happen when a team held control for an extended period.
Bungaree did exactly this against Carngham-Linton in a semi-final, kicking seven goals in the opening term to lay the foundation for victory.
The Demons were also on the end of this type of treatment when they played Gordon earlier this season.
The Eagles kicked seven goals in the second quarter with a strong wind at their back.
Bungaree replied eight in a row before Gordon wrapped up the day with six majors in the last term.
SPRINGBANK V HEPBURN
at Learmonth on Saturday, 2.35pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2023 - Tigers 14.3 (87) d Burras 10.13 (73)
SPRINGBANK 1st (14 wins, 2 losses)
Latest outing: qualifying final, 15.8 (98) d Bungaree 12.3 (75)
HEPBURN 3rd (13 wins, 3 losses)
Latest outing: semi-final, 12.12 (84) d Skipton 8.9 (57)
SELECTION: Tigers
GORDON V BUNGAREE
at Buninyong on Sunday, 2.35pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2023 - Eagles 17.9 (111) d Demons 11.7 (73)
GORDON 2nd (14 wins, 2 losses)
Latest outing: qualifying final, 14.8 (92) d Hepburn 8.9 (57)
BUNGAREE 4th (13 wins, 3 losses)
Latest outing: semi-final, 12.7 (79) d Carngham-Linton 8.18 (66)
SELECTION: Eagles
