Ballarat and its neighbouring communities are in full bloom this season, thanks to a fabulous line-up of festivals and events. From impressive photography exhibitions to springtime favourites, here are seven ideas to get you started.
1. Ballarat International Foto Biennale
Featuring more than 2000 breathtaking photographic works, Ballarat International Foto Biennale is an eight-week long visual extravaganza, featuring some of the world's biggest names in photography, and capturing the imagination of art-lovers and culture crusaders throughout regional Victoria. A highlight is the world premiere of People Power - Platon, where audiences are encouraged to get up close with portraits of today's movers and shakers, captured by New York photographer, Platon.
2. Springfest
Organised by the Rotary Club of Ballarat, SpringFest has become an iconic event in Ballarat. The event hosts about 450 market stalls, including food vendors in and around the western precinct of Lake Wendouree, from St Aidan's Drive to Carlton Street. Other activities on the day include Show'n'Glow, a pets corner, kids zone, spring garden zone, food and wine precinct, and an Indigenous area.
3. Ballarat Show
This year's Ballarat Show will be a grand celebration of community spirit, showcasing the best of our region's agriculture, food and entertainment attractions. From cooking demonstrations to interactive performances, competitions and a spectacular fireworks display, organisers predict the return of the grand parade to be the highlight of this much-loved event.
4. Kryal Castle
There's no better way to spend a beautiful spring day than to go back in time at Kryal Castle. The resident dragons will be showing off to the crowds every day during the September school holidays and there will also be live performances, face painting, potion making, axe throwing, live jousts, archery and more.
5. Whole Loddon Love
Victoria comes alive this spring, as the sound of music fills intimate venues, rural hotels and regional halls in a show of strength, support, love and commitment to the communities affected by the floods in October 2022. Music Victoria's Live Music for Flood Recovery program includes Whole Loddon Love, with Dan Kelly, Felicity Cripps Band, Queenie and Jess Parker performing in the Loddon Shire across two weekends in October.
6. Kilderkin Distillery's gin masterclasses
During spring Ballarat's Kilderkin Distillery will host a range of experiences for visitors, including tours and curated tastings that cover the processes used to distil the gins, followed by guided tastings. There will also be make your own gin and cocktail masterclasses, where the experts take you through the key points in making your own gin or cocktails, with hands-on experience during the class.
7. Murtoa's Big Weekend
Feel like taking a roadtrip? Murtoa's Big Weekend promises to bring new and exciting elements to the region this October. A stunning line-up of events will give the local community and visitors to Murtoa an opportunity to celebrate spring. Highlights of the three-day event includes free admission to DMS Lake Cinema & Music Experience at Lake Marma. The night will feature live music and an outdoor cinema at the shore of the lake.
