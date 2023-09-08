The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

Lake Wendouree and Darley fight for their life in BFNL A Grade

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was one of the upsets of the season last week, but the question is, can Lake Wendouree back that up this weekend against a fired-up Darley?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.