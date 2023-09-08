It was one of the upsets of the season last week, but the question is, can Lake Wendouree back that up this weekend against a fired-up Darley?
The Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade finals were turned completely on their head last weekend when the three lower sides on the ladder all scored thrilling wins.
But there was no greater upset than in the elimination final where sixth-placed Lake Wendouree got over the top of third-placed Sunbury in extra time.
The two-goal win was one of those games where the lower-ranked side went in with nothing to lose and Sunbury, coming off wins over North Ballarat and Darley could not break their opponents.
When the game got tight, it was the Lakers that prevailed and set-up a clash with Darley.
Lake Wendouree and Darley have met twice this year, Darley winning both, but early in the season it was just a six-goal difference between the sides.
IN THE NEWS
But later in the year, the Devils showed their quality with a 28-goal win.
Recent match-ups need to be taken out of this one, it's form you need to look at. Lake Wendouree has done everything right in the past couple of months, Darley has been a little wobbly, having lost narrowly to both North Ballarat and Sunbury.
But Darley deserves to start favourite, although it needs to be wary of a team going in to this game enjoying another bonus week into the season with little to lose.
Redan's upset win over Sebastopol means the Lions now clash with North Ballarat for a place in the grand final.
Just a week ago, most would have been predicting this to be the first semi-final, given the way sides finished the season, but now this is a bonus for both teams.
The fact that a grand final is up for grabs this time should bring out the best of both sides. But the fact neither can be knocked out will be a weight off the shoulders of both teams.
North, courtesy of its win over Darley deserves to start favourite, but Redan are capable of matching them on their day. The Roosters should be able to do enough to win here.
BFNL A GRADE
SEMI FINALS
Saturday - North Ballarat v Redan (at Darley)
Sunday - Darley v Lake Wendouree (at City Oval)
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.