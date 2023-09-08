The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

BFLW Burke sisters search for premiership glory in grand finals

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be a party like no other for the Burke family if three sisters Jenna, Zoe and Abbey take home premiership success in Saturday's BFLW grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.