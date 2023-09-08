It will be a party like no other for the Burke family if three sisters Jenna, Zoe and Abbey take home premiership success in Saturday's BFLW grand finals.
The trio will all line-up in different sides on the biggest day of the BFLW year, with youngest Abbey set to captain the Ballarat Swans in the under-14s against Darley, Zoe to line-up for the Swans against Redan in the under-19s and Jenna to make her grand final debut for Redan against Darley.
Jenna, who has joined Redan this season, with the Swans not fielding a senior team admitted to a few nerves heading into the game.
"I'm the only one in the team I think that hasn't played a grand final before," she said.
"It's great having the team the team around me, I've been pretty nervous since Sunday since we got in, but they know what it's like to be part of the day and they've all got around me this week."
Redan and Darley have a fierce rivalry in the BFLW with the two sides sharing wins throughout the year.
But the last time they played in the second semi, a Lilli Condon-inspired Darley team ran riot to record a big win.
"We've got a few players back for this week, so I'm sure it will be closer this time," she said.
"The whole lead-up, the vibe this week leading into the grand final has been different.
"Hopefully that helps us going into the game, I'm pretty confident we can do it.
"Darley are a very strong team, they know how each other plays, we have to connect as a team. We beat them by a point, they beat us by a point and then they won pretty easily last time, I'm sure we can turn it around."
Abbey, who will captain the Swans at under-14s is also in her first grand final also against Darley.
"We've beaten them a couple of times, the first time we held them scoreless, but last time was a bit closer, we know it's going to be a tough game," she said.
"Hopefully it's a good game."
Abbey said she hoped to be able to go as far as she could in football, having already been a part of interleague competitions.
Zoe said she was excited to clash with Redan, joking with Jenna that her older sister would need to be wearing a swans beanie as she prepares for her clash later in the day.
"Whenever we play Redan it's always a 50-50 game, it's always tough to know who will win when we play them, it will be close again I'm sure," she said.
"You can never tell, it's always good games."
A two-year member of the GWV Rebels program, she said she was excited to get out onto Mars Stadium again in the biggest match of the year.
"It's big and wide, I find it a lot like City Oval, it's a great ground to play on." she said.
Jenna said the family was excited about possibly holding up three trophies at the end of the day.
"It would be so amazing to be part of winning a grand final," she said.
"For all three of us, it's our first grand final, it would be insane, I'm sure we'll all be crying, fingers crossed we'll all be all right."
THE BFLW Grand Final Day gets underway bright and early on Saturday morning at Mars Stadium.
The under-14s sees Ballarat Swans clash with Darley at 8.30am. The under-16s is Bacchus Marsh versus North Ballarat from 10am. The under-19s is at 11.40am with a match between Ballarat Swans and Redan while the senior grand final's first bounce is at 1.30pm with Darley renewing its rivalry with Redan.
