Green groups across greater Ballarat are upset at a spate of vandalism targeting public electric car chargers.
Display screens were smashed and left inoperable on two charging devices in the Alfred Place carpark in Curtis Street this week.
The RACV has apologised to customers and said replacement parts were on their way.
Both screens belonged to ultra-rapid chargers.
"That charging station is an important one for the region because it has four chargers, it's reliable," Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions secretary Pat Hockey said.
"There is also generally a car space there whenever you visit."
The site is covered by security cameras.
"It's the one station that people go straight to," Mr Hockey said.
"We're heavily reliant on them because chargers are still relatively thin on the ground."
In fact, according to Plugshare.com, the neighbouring Moorabool Shire has just one charger: a power-point at the Lal Lal hall.
The vandalism follows another vandalism spree at a Creswick charging station in early August.
"That damage is very disappointing," Hepburn Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said.
"Council is working on possible security measures given increasing incidences of damage at our facilities and to the EV charger."
