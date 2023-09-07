The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

Displays smashed on Curtis St EV chargers

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Green groups across greater Ballarat are upset at a spate of vandalism targeting public electric car chargers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.