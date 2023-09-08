2023 BFLW grand final day | live blog

Welcome to The Courier live coverage of the 2023 Ballarat Football League Women's grand final.
It's set to be a huge match, with Darley taking on Redan at Mars Stadium.
Can Redan go back-to-back after beating Darley by 32 points in 2022? Or will the devils fight back from last year's loss and claim victory?
Here, we'll be bringing you the results of each grand final match in a live blog as well as photos of the winning teams who's on the sidelines cheering.
We'll update this page across the day, so be sure to return to catch the latest results.
FOLLOW THE LIVE BLOG BELOW:
Don't forget, we're also bringing you a live stream and live coverage of the 2023 CHFL/CHNL and BFNL grand finals in the next few weeks.
The Courier is your place to go for the latest football and netball news and updates in the Ballarat region.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.