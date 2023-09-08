The Courier
How BADAC's Indigenous childcare centres are changing futures

By Michelle Smith
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
For the children at BADAC's two childcare centres, Indigenous culture, language, and activities are embedded into their everyday fun and play, and helping educate the wider community.

