For the children at BADAC's two childcare centres, Indigenous culture, language, and activities are embedded into their everyday fun and play, and helping educate the wider community.
Importantly, it also has the power to set them on a positive pathway to the future.
In 2021, Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative opened its first childcare centre Perridak Burron (Platypus Children) in Brown Hill and last year Yirram Burron (Morning Children) opened its doors in Sebastopol with the centres catering for 170 children from Indigenous and non Indigenous families.
Not only do they provide early childhood education, the services wrap their arms around families providing any extra support needed through the broader BADAC organisation.
This year the centres have been named as finalists in the prestigious 2023 Victorian Early Years Awards for the Aunty Rose Bamblett Koorie Early Years Legacy Award.
BADAC chief executive culture, public relations and engagement Shu Brown said the centres were giving Indigenous and non-Indigenous children a better understanding of local Indigenous culture and identity.
"We wanted to make sure it's not just a childcare centre ... but create a culturally safe space and different dynamic for Indigenous and non-Indigenous kids to be influenced by Indigenous culture and learning that we missed as young children," Mr Brown said.
"To see them go into school and be culturally advised and understand traditional owner language and culture is something we never had as children."
Mr Brown said children attending the centres were also helping parents, grandparents and siblings better understand local Indigenous culture.
"If we look at it from a cultural lens, where sometimes our older generations and elderly are stuck in their ways and views ... when a child in the early learning centre learns about Aboriginal culture and brings it home, a grandparent sits with their grandchild and hears what they have learned, understands and appreciates it, it's come from someone they love and value and they see that information and story coming from that child is relevant," he said.
"It really changes the way people look at and view Indigenous culture."
It is also helping young Indigenous children appreciate their culture and identity, hopefully helping them avoid some of the issues of the past.
"Historically, Ballarat was where our Stolen Generation were brought and they had a massive disconnect with their cultural identity, who they were," Mr Brown said.
"We can instill culture and identity in our Aboriginal children ... giving those kids a better future and connection and understanding.
"We (BADAC) work with children in the justice system at the moment and if you look at teens, some of the biggest problems in their lives are not understanding who they are, where they are from, they feel lost which puts them on a bad pathway."
Mr Brown said the organisation's childcare centres, and a third centre Yaluk Burron (River Children) scheduled to open in Ballan next year, also made good business sense.
"We saw the need in the community and the success of Perridak Burron gave us the opportunity to look at other locations," he said.
"For us it comes back to self-determination - providing our own funding for our own community and projects. we own the business, we put the revenue back into other projects like more centres and programs for the elderly and children."
Eleven services were nominated for the Aunty Rose Bamblett Koorie Early Years Legacy Award with the BADAC centres named in the top three as finalists.
Ballarat Grammar's Centre for Early Education was also nominated as a finalist in the Emeritus Professor Collette Tayler Excellence in Educational Leadership award.
The winners of each of the nine categories in the Victorian Early Years Awards will be named at a gala ceremony on November 9.
