A house on the southern shore of Lake Wendouree could be set for a massive glow-up, according to plans submitted to council.
The house, at 15 Wendouree Parade, is currently a single-storey brick dwelling estimated to have been built in 1946, with extensions added between 1960 and 1980, after a neighbour subdivided, a heritage report states.
If the plans are approved, it would be knocked down and replaced with a two-storey glass-fronted house, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, outdoor pool, a lift, and a car turntable out the back.
The front of the house, behind established trees, features floor-to-ceiling windows, with plans showing a suspended fireplace in the front living room.
The address is under a heritage overlay, but the house itself is not listed as significant.
The proposal states there are "examples of modern infill development" around the lake, which provides a precedent.
"Large expanses of glass (large windows) within front facades are also evident, to take advantage of the lake views. Some of the heritage buildings also have modified (larger) windows inserted into their facades," it states.
"Wendouree Parade in the (heritage overlay) precinct is not as a whole a highly intact heritage streetscape."
The existing house, the proposal states, has been "buried" by later additions, including at the front, and "is not a dwelling which reads as an 'early post-war building' with an intact or even substantially intact original form or presentation".
Council officers have finished a "preliminary assessment" of the proposal, and noted the new house needs "side setbacks" for "visual separation" from its neighbours, and had concerns about the "relationship of front built form".
"The proposed flat roof form of the dwelling may prove a challenge for Council's Heritage Advisor, but as it is integral to the contemporary design, and helps to moderate the height, the approach is worth pursuing at least in this early stage of the process," the proposal states.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.