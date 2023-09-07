Brown Hill home in fantastic position

This nearly new Classic Homes Co 28 square family residence fuses the best of modern living and convenience.
Two open plan living areas are bathed in natural light, with sliding doors creating a harmonious flow from the interior to the exterior.
A dream for culinary enthusiasts, the kitchen has stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry, dual SMEG ovens and other high quality appliances.
There are four bedrooms and a study, ensuring abundant space for a growing family or visitors.
The main bedroom has a generously proportioned walk-in robe, and an ensuite with dual sinks, an oversized walk-in shower, floor-to-ceiling statement tiles and a skylight that floods the space with natural light.
Outside there's ample room for children to play, and the well-tended gardens provide an inviting landscape.
An intimate firepit area adds an element of cosy charm, while practicality has equal footing with the aesthetics thanks to a double garage, which has extra space for storage or a personal workshop.
Positioned in a highly coveted neighbourhood, the residence provides serenity and seclusion without compromising on convenience.
Nearby are schools and shops, while public transport is within easy reach, making essential amenities just a stone's throw away. Contact the agency for more information.
