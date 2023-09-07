What's on the market: Ballarat's Real Estate View property magazine
This nearly new Classic Homes Co 28-square family residence fuses the best of modern living and convenience.
Two open plan living areas are bathed in natural light, with sliding doors creating a harmonious flow from the interior to the exterior.
A dream for culinary enthusiasts, the kitchen has stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry, dual SMEG ovens and other high quality appliances.
There are four bedrooms and a study, ensuring abundant space for a growing family or visitors.
The main bedroom has a generously proportioned walk-in robe, and an ensuite with dual sinks, an oversized walk-in shower, floor-to-ceiling statement tiles and a skylight that floods the space with natural light.
Outside there's ample room for children to play, and the well-tended gardens provide an inviting landscape.
An intimate firepit area adds an element of cosy charm, while practicality has equal footing with the aesthetics thanks to a double garage, which has extra space for storage or a personal workshop.
Positioned in a highly coveted neighbourhood, the residence provides serenity and seclusion without compromising on convenience.
Nearby are schools and shops, while public transport is within easy reach, making essential amenities just a stone's throw away. Contact the agency for more information.
