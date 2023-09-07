Magnificent home with views to match

This absolutely stunning custom-built home is located in the exclusive Insignia Estate and will instantly impress the moment you arrive.
Originally owned by the builder, it was two years in the design phase and took two years to build.
According to selling agent, Peter Burley from Buxton Ballarat, it's ideally suited to a golf enthusiast, or someone who's after privacy, security and stunning views that extend well beyond the golf club.
"I've had both local and international interest in this home," he says. "The majority of interest has been out of town, from the Dandenongs, to Geelong, Daylesford, and the most recent enquiry came from Texas."
The two storey home sits on an impressive allotment of approximately 1051 square metres, and features magnificent living and entertainment spaces designed to capture views from almost every angle, with beautifully landscaped gardens that complement the striking architecture.
The grand main bedroom has wall-to-wall cabinetry and a luxurious ensuite, featuring stunning Italian leathered granite benchtops, floor-to-ceiling tiles and privacy switch glass.
The three additional bedrooms have built-in robes and views overlooking the magnificent inground heated pool, spa and gorgeous gardens. Close by is the family bathroom and there is also a second bathroom downstairs.
A downstairs lounge area has direct access to the pool and an additional entertaining area, with built-in storage and reverse cycle heating and cooling.
Upstairs is a massive open plan kitchen, dining and living space that captures magnificent views across the golf course.
The kitchen is equipped with marble stone benches, a Nexus 110cm dual fuel range cooker with double oven and warmer space, electric servo drive drawers and cupboards, a large butler's pantry, dishwasher and dumb waiter (from downstairs) adjacent to the spacious dining area.
The living area has a gas fireplace, hidden TV unit and floor-to-ceiling windows. Also situated on the second level is a home theatre space with a built-in desk and separate powder room.
From the dining area a walkway leads to a second level rooftop terrace, with a built-in barbecue, sink, fridge, automatic bistro blinds and stairs leading to the pool and spa.
Additional features include hydronic heating, eight individually controlled split systems, Sonos surround sound, three separate gas instant hot water services, electric glass louver windows, remote gated access, a full security system, private lift, electric watering system, 15 kilowatt solar electricity system, and two car lock-up garage with single rear access and an additional workshop.
This exceptional home is a unique opportunity near Ballarat Golf Club Bistro and Bar, Lake Wendouree and prestigious schools. Book a private viewing now for a chance to view this unparalleled property.
