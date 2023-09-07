The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
House of the Week

22 Waterway Drive, Alfredton | Striking architecture is just the beginning

By House of the Week
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the $2.5m Insignia home attracting international attention
Inside the $2.5m Insignia home attracting international attention
  • 22 Waterway Drive, Alfredton
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3.5 | Carparks 2
  • $2.5 million - $2.7 million
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Peter Burley on 0402 220 356
  • Inspect: By appointment

This absolutely stunning custom-built home is located in the exclusive Insignia Estate and will instantly impress the moment you arrive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.